26.57-L voters on poll rolls, fresh registrations still on in district

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 20

The district administration has launched a massive campaign to register as voters persons aged 18 years and above, who have not yet been listed in the electoral rolls being prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With all 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state scheduled to vote in the last phase of the total seven-phase general election schedule, beginning April 19, on June 1, the registration of new voters will continue till the last day of nomination filing, which will be on May 9.

District Profile Total electors: 26,57,496

Young: 47,749

Above 80 years: 54,763

PWD: 15,706

Service: 4,979

NRI: 95

Polling stations: 2,919

Polling locations: 1,410 2023 VS 2024 2023: 26,29,017

2024: 26,57,496 YOUTH RISE 2023: 34,870

2024: 47,749 OLD DOWN 2023: 56,148

2024: 54,763 HIGH & LOW Gill: 2,71,750

Raikot: 1,49,799

Spearheading an intensive awareness campaign through social media channels and all other means, besides holding camps across colleges in the district, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), told The Tribune, here on Wednesday, that as on January 22, as many as 26,57,496 voters have been registered across 14 Assembly segments in Ludhiana district, of which 17,31,124 electorates across nine Vidhan Sabha constituencies fall under the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat while the rest 9,26,372 voters across five Assembly segments were part of the adjoining Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Aim to register all voters Our aim is not to leave behind even a single person aged 18 years and above in the district. We are reaching residents at their doorsteps, besides running an intensive awareness campaign to register all left-out voters and motivate all of them to vote in large numbers.– Sakshi Sawhney, DC-cum-DEO

In Ludhiana, the number of electorates has increased from 16,80,953 in 2019 to 17,31,124 in 2024, which was an addition of 50,171 voters, accounting for a 2.98 per cent increase in the past five years.

Of the total 14,17,816 male voters registered so far in the district, 9,23,721 were part of the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat while the rest 4,94,095 will vote in the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

A total of 12,39,534 female electorates in the district comprised 8,07,274 for Ludhiana and the rest 4,32,260 for Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha segment.

When it comes to the bifurcation of young and old voters in the district, as many as 54,763 were aged 80 years and above, of which 36,258 were part of Ludhiana and the rest 18,505 will vote for the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Of the total 47,749 young electors in the district, 29,588 will exercise their franchise in Ludhiana while the rest 18,161 were part of the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat.

There were as many as 15,706 disabled voters registered in the district, of which 9,549 were part of Ludhiana while the rest 6,157 will vote for the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary segment.

Of the total 4,979 service electorates in the district, 2,166 were part of Ludhiana while the rest 2,813 will exercise their franchise in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Besides, 95 NRI voters were also registered in the district, of which 64 will vote in Ludhiana while the rest 31 were part of Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat.

Of the total 2,919 polling stations across 1,410 locations in the district, 1,842 stations at 773 locations fall under Ludhiana while the rest 1,077 stations at 637 locations were part of Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

“The additional supplement of the voters lists will be published after the last day of nomination filing,” the DC informed while divulging that Form 6 (application form for new voters) will be accepted till last day of nomination filing whereas Form 7 (application form for deletion of registered voters) and Form 8 (application form for correction in the entry of registered voters) will be kept pending for disposal till final publication of the electoral rolls.

Sakshi said the entire district election machinery had been fanned out to cover each nook and corner of the district with an aim to register all eligible residents as voters and motivate them to exercise their franchise in large numbers to cross the 70 per cent voter turnout target.

