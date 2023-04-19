26 booked for bid to illegally occupy house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The police yesterday registered a case against 26 persons on the charges of making an attempt to take possession of a house illegally in Sidhwan Bet.

The suspects have been identified as Haman Kumar, Ankush Singla, Pawan Kumar, Satish Kumar, all residents of Sidhwan Bet, Raman Kumar of Jagraon, Bharat Kumar of Baghapurana and 20 unidentified persons.

Complainant Surinder Singh told the police that yesterday the suspects barged into his house and started thrashing him. They told him to vacate the house otherwise they would kill him.

After he raised the alarm, residents gathered on the spot which forced the accused to flee. Later, he lodged a complaint after which, the police registered a case on Monday.

Investigating officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Satpal Singh, said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the matter.