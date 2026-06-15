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Home / Ludhiana / 26 Ludhiana vet varsity graduates get job letters

26 Ludhiana vet varsity graduates get job letters

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over the ceremonies and handed over appointment letters to 20 fisheries graduates and six dairy technology graduates

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:40 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hands over a job letter to a vet varsity graduate at an event in Chandigarh.
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Job letters were handed over to 26 graduates of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), along with several others, during two ceremonies in Chandigarh.

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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over the ceremonies and handed over appointment letters to 20 fisheries graduates and six dairy technology graduates.

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The graduates from the College of Fisheries have been appointed as fishery officers in the Department of Fisheries after recruitment by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). The graduates from the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology (CDFST) have been selected as dairy inspectors in the Department of Dairy Development.

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Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill laid emphasis on diverse placement opportunities and entrepreneurial avenues available to graduates in both the sectors.

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