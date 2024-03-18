26 mobile phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

A surprise checking conducted in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of 26 mobile phones in three separate incidents. Of the 26 mobiles, 19 were found abandoned in jail barracks.

In the first incident, three mobile phones were seized from four jail inmates, identified as Jagsir Singh, alias Jagga, Raminder Singh, alias Gagandeen Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh. Assistant superintendent of jail Surinderpal Singh said he, along with jail staff, had conducted a checking in the jail that led to recovery of three mobiles. A case was registered against the suspects on Saturday.

Assistant superintendent of jail Bhiwam Tej Singla said on March 9, during a surprise checking in the jail, four mobile phones were seized from Ravi Kumar, Ishwar Singh, Amandeep Singh and Shiv Kumar. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them on Saturday.

In another incident, assistant superintendent of jail Avtar Singh said on March 9, he, along with a special team, conducted a checking in the jail. Each nook and corner of the jail was checked during which 19 mobile phones were found abandoned. Some inmates might have abandoned the same on the jail premises to prevent them from being caught. Now, investigation in the case would be done to identify the inmates who had dumped the mobiles. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates and their names would be added to the FIR after their identification.

