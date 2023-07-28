26 PAU students ace ASRB-NET, UGC-NET

Ludhiana, July 27
In a remarkable achievement, as many as 26 students from the College of Community Science at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have cleared the ASRB-NET (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board – National Eligibility Test) and the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test) examinations.
The students interacted with PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and College of Community Science Dean Kiranjot Sidhu.
The students were met with rapturous applause from their fellows.
#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #University Grant Commission UGC
