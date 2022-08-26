26 test positive, one succumbs to virus

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Twentysix persons tested positive for Covid while one person lost his life due to the virus in the district on Thursday.

A total of 1,13,298 persons have tested positive and 3,014 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 137 active cases on Thursday, of which 125 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 12 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.22 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,87,400 samples have been taken, of which 37,58,875 were found negative.

Samples of 3,485 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.