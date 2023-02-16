 26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist : The Tribune India

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Anti-drug campaign starts showing results; 100 hotspots identified under drive

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

A doctor examines a patient at the de-addiction centre at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 15

In what appears to be the result of the sustained campaign against drugs, as many as 26 villages in Ludhiana district have been declared ‘drug-free’ following pledge by residents that no one in their villages will use or peddle drugs any more, the government has confirmed.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was famous for all good reasons, had been recently termed as one of the major drug hotspots for illegal drug trade.

Villages that have got the tag

  • Jagraon sub-division: Kothe Bagu, Kothe Hari Singh, Heera Bagh, Sangatpura, Meerpur Hans, Raowal, Jandi, Virk, Bangsipura, Sodhiwal, Talwandi Kalan, Dhothad, Bharowal Kalan, Gorahur, Kotmann and Sekh Kutba.
  • Dakha sub-division: Morkrima, Dhalian, Juraha and Ranguwal
  • Raikot sub-division: Jain Mohalla, Noora Mahi Mohalla, Lakha Singh Wala, Rajgarh, Akalgarh Khurd and Cheema

The recent disclosure was made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which had further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drug syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Patients queue up outside an outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinic in Ludhiana.

However, in a complete turnaround, the sustained campaign against drugs had started making an impact with the residents of 26 villages in the Ludhiana rural police district saying no to drugs, following which these villages were declared “drug-free”.

A senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Wednesday, that 16 villages in the Jagraon sub-division, six in Raikot and four in the Dakha sub-division had been declared ‘drug-free’.

While 11 villages under the Sidhwan Bet police station had become free of drugs, six ‘drug-free’ villages fall under the jurisdictions of Raikot City, Raikot Sadar and Hanoor police stations. Among others, four villages had become ‘drug-free’ under the limits of Dakha, Sudhar and Jodhan police stations, three under Jagraon City and two such villages fall under the jurisdiction of the Jagraon Sadar police station.

Taking cognisance of the rising drug menace, the district administration had last year launched a sustained campaign against the sale, storage, use and illegal trade of drugs.

Under the drive, at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as ‘drug hotspots’ by the administration.

The identification was done under the special drive launched to identify and reform drug addicts, besides catching peddlers at the grassroots level in a bid to make Ludhiana a ‘drug-free’ district.

Meanwhile, the patient footfall at drug de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics in the district was also on the rise.

The official figures compiled by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that an average of 500 addicts visit the drug de-addiction centres on a daily basis.

The data revealed that as many as 93,870 addicts had visited only three government-run drug de-addiction centres and17,809 patients had been registered at the OOAT clinics here between April and November last.

Besides, 387 serious cases of drug abuse had been admitted to the de-addiction centres and 99 had been kept at the lone government-run rehabilitation centre in Jagraon between these eight months.

The numbers could be much higher as figures of private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Under the mental health programme, three de-addiction centres — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 46 OOAT clinics at different places across the district were running in the government sector. Besides, 35 private deaddiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also working here.

While Ludhiana’s de-addiction centre registered the maximum OPD of 64,815 drug addicts and admitted 147 serious cases between April and November last, Samrala and Jagraon logged 22,978 and 6,077 OPD patients, respectively, besides 88 each IPD registrations.

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse.

Sustained drive

A sustained campaign was underway to tackle the menace of drug abuse with focus on identification of drug hotspots and undertaking information, education and communication (IEC) activities with concerted efforts of key stakeholder departments – police, health, and civil administration.

SDMs as conduits

The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, drug addicts’ concentration in the area and drug-related complaints received were taken into consideration to mark the village or area as a “drug-free” and “drug hotspot”. Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were assigned nodal officers for their respective sub-division to act as conduit and overall in-charge of the campaign.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on highways to be shut

3
Punjab

10 SSPs among 13 police officers shifted in Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab govt says it will rescind order removing Manisha Gulati as women panel chief after she moves HC

5
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

6
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

7
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'

8
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

9
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

10
Nation

Explainer: Will El Nino factor affect India monsoon rain prospects?

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Top News

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life

Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...


Cities

View All

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Gang of snatchers busted, 2 nabbed with 22 mobiles

Now, jail counsellor held for supplying drugs, mobiles to inmates

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone