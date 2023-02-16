26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 15

In what appears to be the result of the sustained campaign against drugs, as many as 26 villages in Ludhiana district have been declared ‘drug-free’ following pledge by residents that no one in their villages will use or peddle drugs any more, the government has confirmed.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was famous for all good reasons, had been recently termed as one of the major drug hotspots for illegal drug trade.

Villages that have got the tag Jagraon sub-division: Kothe Bagu, Kothe Hari Singh, Heera Bagh, Sangatpura, Meerpur Hans, Raowal, Jandi, Virk, Bangsipura, Sodhiwal, Talwandi Kalan, Dhothad, Bharowal Kalan, Gorahur, Kotmann and Sekh Kutba.

Dakha sub-division: Morkrima, Dhalian, Juraha and Ranguwal

Raikot sub-division: Jain Mohalla, Noora Mahi Mohalla, Lakha Singh Wala, Rajgarh, Akalgarh Khurd and Cheema

The recent disclosure was made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which had further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, under focus for being the hub of an international drug syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Patients queue up outside an outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinic in Ludhiana.

However, in a complete turnaround, the sustained campaign against drugs had started making an impact with the residents of 26 villages in the Ludhiana rural police district saying no to drugs, following which these villages were declared “drug-free”.

A senior government functionary told The Tribune, here on Wednesday, that 16 villages in the Jagraon sub-division, six in Raikot and four in the Dakha sub-division had been declared ‘drug-free’.

While 11 villages under the Sidhwan Bet police station had become free of drugs, six ‘drug-free’ villages fall under the jurisdictions of Raikot City, Raikot Sadar and Hanoor police stations. Among others, four villages had become ‘drug-free’ under the limits of Dakha, Sudhar and Jodhan police stations, three under Jagraon City and two such villages fall under the jurisdiction of the Jagraon Sadar police station.

Taking cognisance of the rising drug menace, the district administration had last year launched a sustained campaign against the sale, storage, use and illegal trade of drugs.

Under the drive, at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as ‘drug hotspots’ by the administration.

The identification was done under the special drive launched to identify and reform drug addicts, besides catching peddlers at the grassroots level in a bid to make Ludhiana a ‘drug-free’ district.

Meanwhile, the patient footfall at drug de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics in the district was also on the rise.

The official figures compiled by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that an average of 500 addicts visit the drug de-addiction centres on a daily basis.

The data revealed that as many as 93,870 addicts had visited only three government-run drug de-addiction centres and17,809 patients had been registered at the OOAT clinics here between April and November last.

Besides, 387 serious cases of drug abuse had been admitted to the de-addiction centres and 99 had been kept at the lone government-run rehabilitation centre in Jagraon between these eight months.

The numbers could be much higher as figures of private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Under the mental health programme, three de-addiction centres — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 46 OOAT clinics at different places across the district were running in the government sector. Besides, 35 private deaddiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also working here.

While Ludhiana’s de-addiction centre registered the maximum OPD of 64,815 drug addicts and admitted 147 serious cases between April and November last, Samrala and Jagraon logged 22,978 and 6,077 OPD patients, respectively, besides 88 each IPD registrations.

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse.

Sustained drive

A sustained campaign was underway to tackle the menace of drug abuse with focus on identification of drug hotspots and undertaking information, education and communication (IEC) activities with concerted efforts of key stakeholder departments – police, health, and civil administration.

SDMs as conduits

The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, drug addicts’ concentration in the area and drug-related complaints received were taken into consideration to mark the village or area as a “drug-free” and “drug hotspot”. Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were assigned nodal officers for their respective sub-division to act as conduit and overall in-charge of the campaign.