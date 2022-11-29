 26-year-old man killed in mishap in Ludhiana village : The Tribune India

26-year-old man killed in mishap in Ludhiana village

26-year-old man killed in mishap in Ludhiana village

A 26-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Tedewal village in the district. The deceased has been identified as Gurdial Singh of Partapgarh village in Ludhiana district. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

A 26-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Tedewal village in the district. The deceased has been identified as Gurdial Singh of Partapgarh village in Ludhiana district.

Victim’s father Jeevan Singh said his son Gurdial, along with his children, were going to Machhiwara Sahib on Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by the vehicle. The children got scratches in the mishap but Gurdial suffered a head injury and his condition was critical.

He died on the way when he was being taken to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for treatment.

A case under Sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Koom Kalan police station against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

Auto driver succumbs to his injuries

A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who was seriously injured in a road mishap near Phagla village on Hambran Road on November 23, succumbed to his injuries later. The deceased has been identified as Tarun Kumar.

Victim’s brother Devan Kukreja of Mohalla Fateh Ganj said Tarun was driving his auto-rickshaw to deliver cardboard to a factory at Hambran when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Phagla village. Tarun got a spinal fracture in the mishap and was later admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

3
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

4
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

5
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

6
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

7
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

8
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

9
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

10
Trending

Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed photos 'distracting boys'; here is how the reality TV star hits back

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: DRB to schools

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: DRB to schools

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala