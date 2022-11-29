26-year-old man killed in mishap in Ludhiana village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

A 26-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Tedewal village in the district. The deceased has been identified as Gurdial Singh of Partapgarh village in Ludhiana district.

Victim’s father Jeevan Singh said his son Gurdial, along with his children, were going to Machhiwara Sahib on Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by the vehicle. The children got scratches in the mishap but Gurdial suffered a head injury and his condition was critical.

He died on the way when he was being taken to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, for treatment.

A case under Sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Koom Kalan police station against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

Auto driver succumbs to his injuries

A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who was seriously injured in a road mishap near Phagla village on Hambran Road on November 23, succumbed to his injuries later. The deceased has been identified as Tarun Kumar.

Victim’s brother Devan Kukreja of Mohalla Fateh Ganj said Tarun was driving his auto-rickshaw to deliver cardboard to a factory at Hambran when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Phagla village. Tarun got a spinal fracture in the mishap and was later admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died during treatment. A case has been registered.