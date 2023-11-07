26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

In the Garden City colony on Bhamian Road here, a 26-year-old woman was found murdered on her bed at her house on Monday morning. Her throat was slit apparently by using a sharp weapon by some unidentified person(s).

The deceased has been identified as Pooja. On receiving information, the police officials reached the crime scene and initiated investigation. Following an initial examination, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and filed a murder case against the unidentified suspect.

It has been revealed that Pooja’s two sons were sleeping next to her during the incident and they were unharmed by the assailant(s). Her stepchildren, a son and daughter, were in a separate room at the time of the incident. Pooja’s husband works with a private company. He had gone to Phagwara to meet his brother.

According to the police, Pooja’s stepson informed neighbours about the incident. On receiving information, the deceased’s husband returned home. He told the police that he had married the victim after the passing of his first wife and had a son and daughter from his first marriage as well as twin sons from his second marriage.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at the Jamalpur police station and the police were making efforts to apprehend the culprit(s).

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jatinder Kumar, said they had initiated an investigation in the case.