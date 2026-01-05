A 26-year-old youth ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Ramnagar, Jamalpur, today morning. The deceased was identified as Tejram.

Two days earlier, he had called his brother Ram Swaroop and told him that some people thrashed him every day at the behest of his wife. The victim’s brother said Tejram had been upset with his wife for a long time. He said Tejram’s wife would pick fights over trivial matters. This might have been the reason his brother took the extreme step, he said.

Levelling serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Ram Swaroop said his brother was crying profusely and asking for help when he called two days ago. He told him that his wife would often quarrel with him, and if he said anything, people would come and beat him.

Denying allegations, Tejram’s wife, Anita, said her husband was an alcoholic and often quarrelled with her. Tired of quarrels, she moved to another house. When she returned home today morning, she saw Tejram’s body hanging from a ceiling fan through a hole in the gate, Anita said. Anita said her in-laws were deliberately framing her.

Jamalpur police post in-charge ASI Harmeet Singh said they received information that there was a physical altercation between man and wife before his death. The matter was being investigated, he said.