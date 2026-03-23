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Home / Ludhiana / 26-yr-old man falls into furnace, burnt alive in Ludhiana

26-yr-old man falls into furnace, burnt alive in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:39 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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A shocking incident occurred at Vital Steel Bars Limited (Buddewal Road) in the Jamalpur area of Ludhiana when 26-year-old Sachin Gautam fell into an iron furnace. His body was got completely burnt in it. An FIR was filed against factory owner Aseem Agarwal and he was yet to be arrested.

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The CCTV footage of the accident shows normal work going on at night in the factory. Sachin is seen approaching the furnace and suddenly falls into it. As he falls, flames erupt from the furnace, making other workers to flee in panic.

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The deceased’s brother, Manu Gautam, and father made serious allegations against the company management and the police. They alleged that there were no proper security arrangements in the night shift due to which the deceased could not be saved. They alleged that they were not even handed over Sachin’s last remains due to which they could not even perform his last rites properly.

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Originally from Gorakhpur, Sachin had been working at the same company for the past two-and-a-half years. Having earned a diploma after graduating from Class X, Sachin was the financial support of his family. His family was looking for a match for him, but the accident has turned their happiness into mourning. Sachin’s sister is a high court lawyer while his brother runs a store.

Meanwhile, the police said that after registering a case, the matter was being investigated thoroughly and CCTV footage had also been seized for investigation.

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