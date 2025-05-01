264 gm heroin, intoxicating tablets seized, four arrested

The police have recovered a rich haul of drugs and narcotics from four persons arrested in cases filed under the NDPS Act at Sudhar and Raikot Sadar police stations.

Around 264 gm of heroin and stock of habit forming tablets were seized from the accused. Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur said that cops led by Manohar Lal of Sudhar police station had nabbed Gurpreet Singh of Mohi village and Gurvinder Singh of Buraj Hari Singh from different places on Tuesday. They seized 264.30 gm of heroin from their possession during investigations.

Around 50 loose habit forming tablets were seized from their possession.