27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

Ludhiana, January 18
As many as 27 dyeing units have been caught dumping untreated industrial waste in the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) sewer lines. According to MC officials, the inspections were recently conducted by joint committee of different departments formed under the project to clean Buddha Nullah and these units are situated in the areas falling under Zone A of MC. These are situated on Bahadurke road, Shivpuri, near Jalandhar bypass among other areas.
The matter was discussed during the meeting held to monitor the progress under Rs 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah at MC Zone A on Wednesday. MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, who chaired the meeting, recommended strict action against the dyeing units caught violating the norms.
While MC officials were directed to snap the sewer connections of dyeing units, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials were directed to impose penalties and seal the respective units.
The civic body officials stated that as of now inspections have been conducted in the areas falling under Zone A of MC and the joint committee will soon be conducting inspections in areas falling under Zone B, C and D of MC.
Aggarwal said that the dyeing industry waste cannot be dumped in MC sewer lines as separate CETPs have been established to treat the industrial waste of dyeing industry. Dumping of industrial waste affects the machinery at the STPs and also adds to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah. Officials concerned of Municipal Corporation and PPCB have been directed to take strict action against the violators.
Further the joint committee has also been asked to conduct inspections in industrial units situated in other parts of the city and take strict action if they are caught dumping waste in MC sewer lines.
