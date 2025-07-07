27 women, growers trained in preservation of fruits, vegetables

A five-day training course on “Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables” concluded at the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). A total of 27 rural women and farmers attended the course, designed in association with the Department of Food Science and Technology.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), highlighted the significance of value addition to avoid post-harvest losses, for the preparation of homemade food items, catering to the taste of the common man; and for earning pecuniary benefits.

The course coordinator, Dr Kulvir Kaur, apprised the trainees of the importance of the training. Technical coordinator Arshdeep Singh and experts Dr Sukhpreet Kaur and Dr Jagbir Rehlan demonstrated food safety packaging and labelling, preservation of fruits and vegetables, post-harvest fruit management, prudent use of agro-chemicals and the making of potato chips, papad, wadiyaan, vinegar, pickles, etc. Besides, they imparted training in the making of tomato sauce, puree and juice; mango, green chilli, lemon and galgal pickles; fruit squashes, nectar and ready to serve beverages; fruit jam, jelly and fruit leather.

Dr Prerna Kapila and Kuldeep Kaur talked about the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) and taught the process of making amchoor powder to the trainees, respectively.

Course coordinator Dr Lavleesh Garg, Director of School of Business Studies Dr Ramandeep Singh, and Business Manager of PABI Mr Karanvir Singh Gill promoted the adoption of preservation of fruits and vegetables as an agri-business, marketing of homemade food products and informed the trainees of the financial assistance being offered by Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), respectively.