A 27-year-old man died on Wednesday soon after allegedly being administered an injection at a clinic in Islam Ganj here. He had come to the clinic complaining of a stomach ache.

The deceased’s relatives alleged negligence on part of the doctor and staged a protest outside the clinic, which was lifted only after the police assured them of an inquiry into the matter. The deceased was identified as Rajesh, a mobile repair mechanic. He was married and has two children.

The protesters alleged the doctor had given him a “wrong injection” and claimed that the doctor did not have a valid licence to administer injections.

The police pacified the crowd and assured them of conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

Advertisement

The deceased was scheduled to board a train early on Wednesday for his village for Chhath Puja. However, he developed severe abdominal pain and his relatives then took him to the clinic.

Rajesh’s brother, Sandeep Singh, said his blood pressure had risen and the doctor administered the injection.

He alleged that the doctor administered the injection to his brother despite the fact that he did not have a valid licence to do so.

Advertisement

The family also demanded an inquiry by the drug inspector concerned.