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Home / Ludhiana / 27-yr-old farmer dies in road mishap

27-yr-old farmer dies in road mishap

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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The victim is survived by his parents and two brothers. iStock
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A young farmer died in a road accident in front of the Verka Milk Plant on the Ferozepur road here. The victim was taking vegetables to the market in his Mahindra Bolero pick-up vehicle. He lost control over the vehicle and it hit a divider. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

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The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh (27). He used to supply vegetables grown in his fields in the market. According to reports, he left his house in Ferozepur with the vegetables late on Tuesday night. Around 2:30 am, when he reached the Verka Milk Plant on the Ferozepur road, his vehicle went out of control and hit a divider. Sandeep suffered serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

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After the accident, passers-by called an ambulance, but by the time it arrived, Sandeep had already died. After receiving information, officials from the Sarabha Nagar police station reached the scene and took the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

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As per his family members, Sandeep was unmarried. The victim was survived by his parents and two brothers.

The police said an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. The CCTV footage of nearby CCTV cameras was also being examined.

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