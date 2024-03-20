270 identified for lens implantation

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 19

Office-bearers and activists of social and industrial organisations vowed to work towards eradication of blindness by spreading awareness about causes and consequences of various eye diseases and disorders.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a two-day examination phase of the 46th five-day eye camp being conducted at Bajrang Akhara here.

Held under the banners of the Shri Sanatan Dharam Punjab Mahavir Dal and Shri Sanatan Dharam Pracharak Sabha, the event was inaugurated by Rajnish Oswal, chairman, Shreyans Group of Industries, and SMO Civil Hospital Dr Rajesh Garg was the chief guest.

A team of ophthalmologists led by Dr Puja Gupta and Dr Nidhi Bansal observed, after examining around 500 patients, that all major eye ailments, including myopia and hypermetropia were caused due to the lack of concern about eye healthcare and nutrition among the residents of rural and suburban areas.

As many as 270 patients were identified for the implantation of intraocular lenses.

Appreciating the role of social organisations in extending healthcare facilities by organising free camps, Rajnish Oswal called upon residents to make the maximum use of the ‘selfless’ services provided by these organisations. Oswal said the Shreyanas Group was also committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to people of the region.

