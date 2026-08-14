2,700 sq yd market land freed from encroachment

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Thursday freed nearly 2,700 square yards of land in Gian Singh Rarewala market from encroachments.

Advertisement

LIT officials said the land, which had been divided into residential plots, had been occupied unlawfully for a long time.

Advertisement

Officials described the development as a “valuable achievement” expected to bring substantial benefit to the department.

Advertisement

Stern warning to other encroachers

Tarsem Singh Bhinder, chairperson, LIT, issued a stern warning to all encroachers, directing them to vacate unauthorised occupations immediately.

He said failure to comply will result in eviction and legal action under relevant provisions. Bhinder emphasised that the campaign against encroachments will continue without interruption until all such occupations are cleared.