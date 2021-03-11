Lumpy Skin Disease: 28 head of cattle die, GADVASU issues advisory for dairy farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

Seven hundred head of cattle were reportedly found infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Ludhiana on Tuesday, taking the tally of total cases to 4,340. The total death count zoomed to 53 after 28 deaths were reported today.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease caused by Capripox virus. It is transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks and occurs mostly in cows and somewhat less in buffaloes.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Veterinary Medicine, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, said the disease was characterised initially by fever followed by development of cutaneous nodules (2-5 cm) all over the body. In some animals, lesions may involve mouth, pharynx and respiratory tract, and may cause pneumonia, enlarged lymph nodes, edema of limbs or brisket region.

Many infected animals usually recover but there is reduction in milk yield in lactating cows for several weeks. The morbidity rate is usually upto 50% and mortality rate is usually around 1-5%. The disease is not zoonotic and thus, milk is safe for human consumption following pasteurisation/ boiling. Dr Ashwani shared tips about treatment and said that many of the affected animals can be managed/ cured with commercially available antipyretics like vetalgin, meloxicam, ketoprofen, etc. However, if fever persists or the animal shows nasal discharge antibiotics like ceftiofur, enrofloxacin or sulphonamides are administered to check secondary infection.

Vets visit dairy farms

Mandi Ahmedgarh: The administration has swung into action following reports on sufferings of dairy farmers due to the sudden spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has sought cooperation from GADVASU to check spread of the virus due to lack of knowledge among dairy farmers.

“We impress upon you to kindly depute senior students and interns of your university for helping dairy farmers and veterinary physicians fighting with the situation,” wrote Prof Gajjanmajra in a letter to the vice-chancellor of the university.

Meanwhile, veterinary physicians and paramedical staff led by Dr Sukhwinder Singh and Dr Mishar Singh visited dairy farms under the Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions and provided professional services and advice to the farmers.

DC Satyam Aggarwal said duty magistrates had been told to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure that dairy farmers do not feel harassed.

Preventive measures

Don’t purchase, induct new animals into your herd. Restrict animal movement, and abstain from participation of your animals in cattle fairs, shows, and mandis.

Make efforts to minimise population of vectors such as ticks, mosquitoes flies, fleas, midges at your farm.

Vaccinate all healthy animals of your herd with LSD/Goat pox vaccine as per manufacturing company’s guidelines.

#Lumpy Skin Disease