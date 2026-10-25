28 nabbed, drugs seized from nine hotspots during search op in Ludhiana

Under the statewide Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) against drugs, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Saturday carried out simultaneous operations at nine identified drug hotspots, starting at 7 am. The operation covered all four zones of the city and areas of nine police stations under directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh supervised the operation in person and visited the hotspots. Nearly 25 gazetted officers, 40 SHOs/in-charges and 500 police personnel took part in it.

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Police teams sealed all entry and exit points of the hotspots. They raided the premises of listed drug peddlers and suppliers, searched known drug consumption spots and checked suspicious persons and vehicles.

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Alongside enforcement, the police focused on prevention and recovery. Persons struggling with drug dependence were identified and, with their consent, motivated to seek treatment with support from the Health Department and local residents. Awareness meetings and sports activities were also organised in the hotspots. The traffic and Saanjh wings held anti-drug sessions for students in several schools. Medical stores were inspected in the presence of the drug inspector.

In all, 123 persons and 75 vehicles were checked on Saturday. The police registered 28 FIRs and arrested 28 persons, including peddlers and suppliers. The recoveries include 120 gm of heroin, 200 gm of ganja and 15 capsules. Treatment was arranged for 11 persons with addiction through OOAT centres and nine others were referred for de-addiction treatment.

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Report drug peddling on helpline

Rupinder Singh said the Ludhiana police remain unwavering in its fight against drugs. He cautioned drug suppliers and peddlers that the law would deal with them strictly. He said the Ludhiana police, working with the departments concerned, would stand by anyone who wants to quit drugs and seek rehabilitation. He urged residents to report drug peddling on the Safe Punjab anti-drug helpline 97791-00200 and assured that every informant’s identity will be kept confidential.

DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Bhatti, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP (Crime) Deep Karan Singh, CIA in-charge Inspector Avtar Singh remained present during the operation.