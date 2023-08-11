28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

A speeding and rashly driven car crushed a pedestrian to death on GT Road in Khanna last night.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Amandeep Singh of Ramgarh Nawan Pind, near Khanna. He was working as a daily wage labourer.

As per information, the incident occurred around 9 pm when the deceased was crossing the road near a sweetmeat shop. A car rammed into him killing him on the spot.

An eyewitness, Akash Verma, said the Honda Amaze car was being driven rashly due to which its driver failed to notice the pedestrian, killing him on the spot. After the accident, the driver had initially came out of the car and saw the victim. But when the latter succumbed to his injuries, he fled the spot.

Verma said he had shared the registration number of the vehicle with the police.

The police said the owner of the car was identified. He belongs to Ludhiana.

Writer from Samrala dies in mishap

An eminent writer from Samrala, Tarlochan Singh (65), breathed his last in a road mishap on Thursday.

As per information, the victim was on the way to home on his Honda Activa scooter when he was hit by speeding Mahindra Thar vehicle.

He died on the spot. The body got stuck under the SUV. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the accident. However, the police impounded the SUV and launched further probe in the incident.