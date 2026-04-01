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Home / Ludhiana / 28-yr-old man ends life over ‘infidelity’, nurse booked

28-yr-old man ends life over ‘infidelity’, nurse booked

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:51 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Suicide note names suspect, probe on. File
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A 28-year-old electrician reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself at a bungalow in the Ayali Kalan area in Ludhiana. The victim, identified as Sohan Singh, was working at the site when he took the step.

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The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against a nurse of Kamalpur village, on the basis of a suicide note recovered from the spot.

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The complainant, Mohan Singh, a resident of Rurka Kalan in Mullanpur and the victim’s brother, stated that Sohan had been working as an electrician in Ludhiana for several years. Around four years ago, he met the woman, who was employed as a nurse at the DMCH. The two subsequently entered into a relationship.

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According to the complainant, Sohan intended to marry the woman.

He further alleged that for the past four years, the suspect had been taking Sohan’s entire earnings. However, a few weeks ago, the victim found that the woman allegedly wanted to end the relationship and was involved with another man.

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“Unable to bear the mental agony and the alleged betrayal, Sohan ended his life at the villa where he was carrying out the electrical work,” the complainant said.

In the note, the victim held the woman responsible for his death.

Investigating officer ASI Baljinder Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“A case has been registered against the suspect based on the statement of the victim’s brother and the suicide note. Raids are being conducted to nab her, she will be arrested soon,” he said.

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