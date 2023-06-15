28-yr-old woman mastermind behind Rs 8.5-cr heist

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain & Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 14

In what appears to be a story for making a Bollywood flick, a 28-year-old 12th pass woman was the mastermind behind the Rs 8.5-crore cash management firm robbery that had rocked the industrial and business hub of the state on Sunday, the police have said.

Showing professional competency and hands-on approach to detect the blind cases of crime, the Police Commissionerate have achieved a major breakthrough in cracking one of the biggest heists in just 60 hours with the arrest of six robbers and recovery of Rs 5 crore looted cash.

Unanswered questions How and when the idea struck the mastermind and others to commit the robbery

How and why the company’s employee came in contact with the mastermind and how they decided to commit the heist

With no criminal background of any of the suspects yet coming to the fore, how they managed to commit such a major robbery

What were their plans post-robbery

Why they left behind more cash reportedly kept at the robbed place

However, mastermind Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh were among the remaining four suspects who are still on the run. However, her brother Harpreet Singh was among those nabbed.

Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh

Sharing details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune here today that Mandeep Kaur, who was born on July 5, 1994, at Dehlon in Ludhiana, had studied up to Class XII and was presently studying law in Patiala.

“She befriended cash management company employee Manjinder Singh, who has been arrested, to hatch the conspiracy, moot and execute the plan,” he disclosed, stating that Mandeep was the mastermind behind the multi-crore robbery case and she also involved her husband and brother in the crime.

He said lookout notices had been issued against the on-the-run mastermind and three other robbers while launching an extensive manhunt by raiding their suspected hideouts to nab them at the earliest.

Divulging her background, Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Saumya Mishra, who was among the senior police officers supervising the investigation in the case, revealed that preliminary investigations conducted so far have found no criminal background of Mandeep Kaur. However, she had filed a rape case at Dehlon, where she used to live before her marriage.

“She had told her family members and others, whom she lured into the crime world, that she was working with an insurance company. However, it has not been verified yet,” said Saumya.

Saumya revealed that Mandeep befriended Manjinder, who further roped in other accomplices, and they together met and planned the heist within two weeks before striking in the wee hours of Sunday.

“Mandeep mooted the idea of robbery and Manjinder followed her instructions and shared the inside details/systems of the cash management company to execute the crime,” the JCP (City) said, adding that analysis of technical data available was underway to pinpoint the exact role of each individual in the heist.

According to the police, Mandeep had married Jaswinder in February and both were staying in Barnala since then.

The Police Commissionerate, with the support of the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, cracked the Rs 8.49 crore robbery that took place in the office of CMS Info Systems Ltd near Rajguru Nagar here in the wee hours of June 10.

The police have apprehended six persons, one of whom was an employee of the robbed company, and recovered Rs 5 crore cash from them. Five suspects, including the mastermind woman and her husband, were still at large.

Those arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Mani (27), from Abbuwal village, an employee of CMS company, Mandeep Singh, alias Vicky (33), who works as a painter, Harwinder Singh, alias Lambu (30), who works as a carpenter, Narinder Singh, alias Happy of Kothe Hari Singh village, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma (38), a rice-sheller labourer from Kaunke Kalan, and Harpreet Singh (18) of Barnala, who works at an AC repair shop.

Besides mastermind Mandeep Kaur, her husband Jaswinder Singh of Barnala, Arun Kumar of Barnala, Nanni and Gulshan were among those who were yet to be arrested.

Manjinder used to load cash into ATM machines. He came in contact with Mandeep Kaur at a court in Ludhiana recently.

The police claimed to have recovered Rs 1 crore from Manjinder Singh, Rs 50 lakh from Mandeep Singh, Rs 75 lakh along with foldable ladder used in the crime from Harwinder Singh, alias Lambu, Rs 25 lakh from Paramjit Singh and Rs 25 lakh along with a car containing Rs 2.25 crore cash from Harpreet Singh.

Police investigations have revealed that the robbers had formed two separate groups in order to carry out the crime. They had deliberately not carried their mobile phones to the crime scene in order to avoid their location tracing.

A group, led by Mandeep Kaur, and comprising her husband Jaswinder, Arun, Nanni, Harpreet, and Gulshan, had arrived at the scene in a car while another group, led by Manjinder Singh, and comprising Harwinder, Mandeep, Paramjeet, and Narinder, had arrived on two motorcycles to execute the robbery plan at around 1:30 am on Sunday.

They used a foldable ladder to gain entry into the company’s office premises from the backside. Once inside, they overpowered three security guards and forcibly took possession of their weapons.

They tampered with the wiring connected to the magnetic lock, siren and removed the DVRs of the CCTVs, which they also took away. They also held hostage two employees on duty inside the cash room. They looted the cash that was lying on the table and put it into bags, which were loaded into one of the company’s cash vans, which was driven away by Manjinder Singh, who also possessed knowledge of operating the van’s flicker lights.

They had left the cash van at Mandiani village near Mullanpur on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road before fleeing away with the robbed money.

Case cracked within 60 hours

Showing professional competency and hands-on approach to work out the blind cases of crime, the Police Commissionerate have achieved a major breakthrough in cracking one of the biggest heists in just 60 hours with the arrest of six robbers and recovery of Rs 5 crore looted cash.

Instagram reel gave lead

Harpreet Singh’s Instagram account was examined during the investigation, which showed a reel wherein he was seen showcasing stacks of currency notes following the robbery. This gave an initial major lead to crack the crime.

Firm’s role under scanner

The robbed firm’s role, which the police were seeing as of sheer negligence in handling such a heavy cash amount, and claim of Rs 8.49 crore robbed cash were also under the police scanner. “How can they leave so much cash without proper security and safety measures,” questioned the CP, adding that the recovery of Rs 5 crore in cash and the initial interrogation of the arrested robbers were also pointing towards some “inflated claims” about the robbed amount.

Five-member SIT formed

To examine the claims and role of the robbed firm, the CP has formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (City), Saumya Mishra, which would submit its report for further action in the case.