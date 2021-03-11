280 students awarded degrees in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 11
The 6th annual convocation-cum-alumni meet was held on the campus of Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women, Civil Lines, here today.
Lt Gen (Dr) JS Cheema, Vice-Chairman of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, presented degrees to graduate and postgraduate students. A total of 280 degrees were awarded on the occasion.
In his convocation address, he exhorted the students to make use of their intellect in shaping their personality for the care of community.
Neeraj Jain, managing director, Nav Pankaj Creations, was the distinguished guest. He awarded prizes to 34 meritorious students of the institute who secured university positions. Dr Harpreet Kaur, Director, KIMT, presented the annual report of the institute highlighting various milestones since its inception in 1997.
