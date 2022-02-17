29 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, February 16
As many as 29 fresh cases of Covid-19 from Ludhiana district have been confirmed on Wednesday. Besides, seven positive cases belong to other districts or states have also been reported.
Civil Surgeon SP Singh said a total of 1,09,544 positive cases from the district and 14,653 cases from other districts have been reported till date.
He said 2,266 patients from Ludhiana district and 1,123 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus so far.
At present, there are 232 active cases in the district. Of these, 205 patients were under home isolation. TNS
