29-yr-old Ludhiana man ends life; wife, in-laws booked

Ludhiana, April 27
A 29-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at Partap Singh Wala last night. He took the extreme step due to the alleged torture by his wife and in-laws.
On the basis of a suicide note of the deceased, Ramandeep Singh, and on the statement of the deceased’s mother Surjit Kaur, the PAU police registered a case against the deceased’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, his father-in-law Sher Singh and mother-in-law Harjit Kaur.
The deceased’s mother said four years back her son got married to Kirandeep Kaur and soon after the marriage, the accused started torturing him. “My daughter-in-law wanted to live separately and due to her pressure, my son recently took a house on rent at Partap Singh Wala. Still the torture of my son didn’t stop there,” she added.
The mother said recently the wife and in-laws of her son had also thrashed him and her son had been under depression since then.
Yesterday her son committed suicide. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. A suicide note was also recovered from the room in which he mentioned that his wife and in-laws are responsible for his death, she said.
The SHO, PAU police station, Balwinder Singh, said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors