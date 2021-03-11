29-yr-old Ludhiana man ends life; wife, in-laws booked

Ludhiana, April 27

A 29-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at Partap Singh Wala last night. He took the extreme step due to the alleged torture by his wife and in-laws.

On the basis of a suicide note of the deceased, Ramandeep Singh, and on the statement of the deceased’s mother Surjit Kaur, the PAU police registered a case against the deceased’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, his father-in-law Sher Singh and mother-in-law Harjit Kaur.

The deceased’s mother said four years back her son got married to Kirandeep Kaur and soon after the marriage, the accused started torturing him. “My daughter-in-law wanted to live separately and due to her pressure, my son recently took a house on rent at Partap Singh Wala. Still the torture of my son didn’t stop there,” she added.

The mother said recently the wife and in-laws of her son had also thrashed him and her son had been under depression since then.

Yesterday her son committed suicide. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. A suicide note was also recovered from the room in which he mentioned that his wife and in-laws are responsible for his death, she said.

The SHO, PAU police station, Balwinder Singh, said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.