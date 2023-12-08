29-yr-old Man found dead

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A man was found dead in Sundar City area on the Samrala road on Thursday evening. Khanna SHO Hemant Malhotra said after receiving information from the control room, he immediately went to the spot. The deceased was identified as Manvir Singh (29), a resident of Rajewal village. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings.