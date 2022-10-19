29-yr-old married woman ends life

Ludhiana: A 29-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Kundanpuri on Tuesday afternoon. She was alone at home when she took the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Kusum. She was survived by her 9-year-old son and a husband. The family, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had been living here from several years. ASI Sudarshan, incharge, Kailash police post, said that the reason of taking the extreme step by woman was yet to be ascertained and deceased had also not left behind any suicide note. Even the deceased’s husband who is a factory worker had not suspected any foul play behind the suicide. ASI said inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc were initiated by the police. The body was handed over to the family after conducting the postmortem examination.
2 fresh Covid cases in dist
Ludhiana: According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and no loss of life was reported on Tuesday due to the virus. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,574 people have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of the disease in Ludhiana district and a total of 3,017 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when the first death was reported in the district.Today, there were 12 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients at present is at 97.33 per cent.
Youth rapes minor girl
Ludhiana: The police division 6 on Monday registered a case against a youth for raping a 12-year-old girl at Chet Singh Nagar. The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar Kaku, a resident of the same area. The complainant, girl’s mother who works as factory worker, told the police that on October 17, she left for work in the morning. Finding my daughter alone in the house, the suspect, who is our neighbour, barged into our house and raped her. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, said victim’s mother. Investigating officer Madhu Bala said raids were on to nab the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...