29-yr-old married woman ends life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A 29-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Kundanpuri on Tuesday afternoon. She was alone at home when she took the extreme step. The deceased has been identified as Kusum. She was survived by her 9-year-old son and a husband. The family, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had been living here from several years. ASI Sudarshan, incharge, Kailash police post, said that the reason of taking the extreme step by woman was yet to be ascertained and deceased had also not left behind any suicide note. Even the deceased’s husband who is a factory worker had not suspected any foul play behind the suicide. ASI said inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc were initiated by the police. The body was handed over to the family after conducting the postmortem examination.

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

Ludhiana: According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and no loss of life was reported on Tuesday due to the virus. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,574 people have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of the disease in Ludhiana district and a total of 3,017 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 30, 2020 when the first death was reported in the district.Today, there were 12 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients at present is at 97.33 per cent.

Youth rapes minor girl

Ludhiana: The police division 6 on Monday registered a case against a youth for raping a 12-year-old girl at Chet Singh Nagar. The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar Kaku, a resident of the same area. The complainant, girl’s mother who works as factory worker, told the police that on October 17, she left for work in the morning. Finding my daughter alone in the house, the suspect, who is our neighbour, barged into our house and raped her. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, said victim’s mother. Investigating officer Madhu Bala said raids were on to nab the suspect.