2,900 women screened, 26 camps organised during fortnight-long health campaign

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote women’s health and family welfare, concluded successfully at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. The campaign, held from September 17 to October 2, focused on improving access to healthcare services, encouraging preventive care, and raising awareness about healthy lifestyles among women.

The abhiyan was inaugurated by Ludhiana Mayor Inderjeet Kaur, who praised the ESIC’s commitment to organising the fortnight-long drive. She emphasised that women’s health was the cornerstone of a strong and empowered family and highlighted the importance of awareness and lifestyle management alongside medical care.

Dean Dr Inder Pawar stressed the role of education in women’s empowerment, while medical superintendent Dr Aparajita Sophia D’souza

urged women to take charge of their health for the betterment of society and the nation.

Over the two weeks, the ESIC conducted 26 camps—13 outreach camps in industrial areas and nine special in-house camps focusing on Ayurveda, yoga, dental care, nutrition and blood donation.

Additionally, 18 awareness sessions were held on topics such as menstrual hygiene, cervical cancer screening, breast

self-examination, immunisation, nutrition and breastfeeding.

The campaign saw extensive screening efforts: 2,034 women were screened for hypertension, 2,911 for anaemia and 2,165 for diabetes. Cancer screenings included 970 for cervical cancer, 1,344 for oral cancer and 1,301 for breast cancer. Antenatal check-ups and immunisation services were also provided. A specialist OPD was set up for women, offering consultations in gynaecology, dermatology, psychiatry, ENT, dental and ophthalmology.

In a notable effort to combat tuberculosis, eight Nikshay Mitras were enrolled, pledging to support TB patients for six months, including nutritional and treatment assistance. The closing ceremony marked the culmination of the campaign, with participants and staff being felicitated.