2nd Bharat Gaurav Tourist train to take pilgrims on 'Guru Kirpa Yatra'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 29

Railways will operate yet another Bharat Gaurav Tourist train, second from the region, which will commence its 7-day ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra’ from the holy city of Amritsar on April 9.

The special tourist train will take pilgrims to prominent gurdwaras, including Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, and Sri Harmandir Sahib, Patna. The holy Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurdwara in Bidar (Karnataka) will also be part of the 5,100-km yatra.

Tourists will be able to board at Amritsar, Beas, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, New Morinda Jn, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, and the Delhi Safdarjung station on the train.

According to Railways’ officials, the special tourist train, with AC-II, AC-III and sleeper class coaches, will be able to accommodate a total of 600 tourists. The train will have the facility of a pantry coach which will serve vegetarian food to the tourists, and there will also be the provisions of infotainment system, CCTV security, etc.

Railways said fare for sleeper class has been fixed at Rs 14,100, AC-III at Rs 24,200 and AC-II at Rs 32,300.

Railways will also provide AC and non-AC buses to passengers for visit to gurdwaras during the pilgrimage. In addition, all tour arrangements, guides and travel insurance will also be arranged for the tourists.

