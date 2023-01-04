2nd DGP disc for Inspector Juneja in week

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 3

Ludhiana police CIA’s (Crime Investigation Agency) Inspector Beant Juneja was conferred with the DGP Commendation Disc by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu decorated the inspector with the DGP disc at his office here on Tuesday.

Inspector Juneja, who is also the in-charge of CIA-2, was awarded with the disc for his bravery while apprehending a criminal after an exchange of fire between the police and the criminal.

On November 18 last year, after the arrest of Udhay Raj, a suspect in a petrol station loot and ATM theft bid cases, the Ludhiana police had launched an operation to nab the other suspect, Amritraj, during which the latter had fired at the police party. The suspect had suffered a bullet injury on his foot after the police also retaliated with gunshots. After a chase of 8 kms, the suspect had to abandon his vehicle and he tried to flee the spot on foot. Later, however, he was chased and nabbed by the inspector.

This is the second DGP Disc awarded for Inspector Juneja within a week. On December 27, DGP Gaurav Yadav himself had decorated the officer with the DGP Disc at his office in Chandigarh for his exemplary work in the investigation into the Amritsar IED (improvised explosive device) case.

In a joint operation with Punjab Counter Intelligence, Juneja, in the capacity of CIA in-charge, had arrested several persons in the IED case, including the notorious gangster who planted the IED beneath the vehicle of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh.

After the arrest of the key accused involved in the IED case, Inspector Juneja and his wife had received a threat call from a Pakistan-based member of pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Harvinder Singh Rinda. The inspector did not stop and continued to perform his duty without fear despite the threat call.

Inspector Juneja, 45, an international-level horse rider and a bike racer, had also hogged limelight when he caught several suspects involved in the murder conspiracy of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

