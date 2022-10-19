2nd phase of GADVASU youth festival kicks off

Ludhiana, October 18
The 11th Inter-College Youth Festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) entered in its second phase on the fifth day with stage events being held on the occasion.
Dr OP Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, National Livestock Mission and Chairman, Animal Welfare Board of India, inaugurated the festival as the chief guest.
Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function. He said the youth festival was a unique platform for students to show their talents and wished them all the best.
Results
Folk song: 1st Suneha Mandal, 2nd Jasleen Johal, 3rd Sahil Verma; Creative dance: 1st Anvi Mahajan, 2nd Prabhleen Kaur, 3rd Aditya Bagga.
