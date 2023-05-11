2nd ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ to be held at PAU today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold Dooji (second) Punjab Sarkar-Kisan Milni and NRI Farmers’ Conclave: Experience Exchange for Punjab Farmers’ Welfare on May 11 and 12.

On May 12, on-farm NRI farmers'-Punjab farmers' interface will be held at Sher Gill farm, Una road, Hoshiarpur. At the NRI Farmers' Conclave, as many as 15 progressive farmers from Australia, Canada, USA, Tanzania and Zambia will share their rich experiences of farming on foreign lands and suggest novel ways of enhancing farm income.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said: “Seeing the gratifying experience and success of the Pehli Sarkar-Kisan Milni in February 2023, the second milni has been planned to make agriculture more effective, productive and lucrative by addressing the farmers’ issues being faced in contemporary times.”