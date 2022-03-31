3,000 intoxicating tablets found inside jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Some unknown persons threw a packet containing 3,000 intoxicating tablets inside the jail. On the complaint of the jail authorities, a case against unknown person was registered under the NDPS Act and Prisons Act on Tuesday. Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said on March 28 when he along with his staff was conducting a routine checking on the jail premises, an abandoned packet was recovered. During the checking of the packet, the intoxicating tablets were recovered. Jail officials said now they would enquire if the packet was meant for some jail inmate. CCTV cameras installed outside the jail were also being scanned to get clues about the accused.