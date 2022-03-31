3,000 intoxicating tablets found inside jail

Ludhiana: Some unknown persons threw a packet containing 3,000 intoxicating tablets inside the jail. On the complaint of the jail authorities, a case against unknown person was registered under the NDPS Act and Prisons Act on Tuesday. Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said on March 28 when he along with his staff was conducting a routine checking on the jail premises, an abandoned packet was recovered. During the checking of the packet, the intoxicating tablets were recovered. Jail officials said now they would enquire if the packet was meant for some jail inmate. CCTV cameras installed outside the jail were also being scanned to get clues about the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike
Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police
Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...
Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84
Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...
Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah
A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...
Chris Rock gets standing ovation at comedy show, says will talk about Oscars slap 'at some point'
Ticket sales for Rock’s live comedy tour skyrocketed since t...