3,200 participate in ‘Run for Health’

Ludhiana, April 16
Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organized 5th ‘Run for Health’ outside Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday.
The youth club of the college held the event to raise awareness on healthy lifestyle among residents. West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi was the chief guest on the occasion. Shubham Agarwal, ADCP-III, Ludhiana, was the special guest.
The guests, college management committee president Komal Jain and college principal Sandeep Kumar flagged off the run.
More than 3,200 participants from various schools, colleges and corporate sector from various areas of Punjab flooded the track.
T-shirts and refreshments were distributed among participants in the event. A bicycle was awarded to the overall winner.
Winners were selected in four sections: male category (above 14 years), female category (above 14 years), kids’ category (below 14 years) and senior citizens’ category (more than 50 years). Participation certificates were given to all present.
Trophies and gift hampers were provided to winners Rohit Kambos in boys’ category, Shreya in girls’ section, Masoom Ali in kids’ category and Mahinder Grover in senior citizens’ category.
