3.30L litres of lahan seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The Excise Department today conducted a major search operation on the banks of the Sutlej here and seized 3.30 lakh litres of lahan.

After getting a tip-off regarding the ongoing illegal distillation around the Sutlej, a team was constituted. In the operation, around 30-km area around the river was searched.

The excise team was accompanied by sniffer dogs, trained by Punjab Canine Training Institute. During the operation, 3.30 lakhs litres of lahan were seized.

Besides lahan, 150 bottles of illicit liquor in tubes were also seized. Lahan was destroyed on the spot outside the river bed and a probe was launched to identify persons behind the illegal liquor distillation.