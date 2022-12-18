3.30L litres of lahan seized

Ludhiana, December 17
The Excise Department today conducted a major search operation on the banks of the Sutlej here and seized 3.30 lakh litres of lahan.
After getting a tip-off regarding the ongoing illegal distillation around the Sutlej, a team was constituted. In the operation, around 30-km area around the river was searched.
The excise team was accompanied by sniffer dogs, trained by Punjab Canine Training Institute. During the operation, 3.30 lakhs litres of lahan were seized.
Besides lahan, 150 bottles of illicit liquor in tubes were also seized. Lahan was destroyed on the spot outside the river bed and a probe was launched to identify persons behind the illegal liquor distillation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...