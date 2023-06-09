 Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track : The Tribune India

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Four bids received, World Bank approval awaited for allotment of work

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 8

Finally, the 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project is back on the track, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has confirmed.

As many as four bids have been received for the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) funded Rs 3,394.45-crore project, which have been sent to the WB for formal nod before allotment of the physical work on the much-awaited ambitious scheme to quench the thirst of Ludhiana, officials have said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, told The Tribune, on Thursday that the state government has taken up the mega project on a topmost priority and all-out efforts are being made to kick-start the ground work at the earliest.

Arora was briefed by the MC Commissioner, Dr Shena Aggarwal, that the tender for the execution of the project was called by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) as per the detailed project report (DPR) formally approved by the WB, following which four bids have been received.

She apprised that the bids have also been opened and the technical evaluation report was sent to the WB, which would give the formal nod to allot the work after reviewing the same.

Under the project, as many as 137 overhead supply reservoirs (OHSRs) and 173-km-long transmission main lines will supply 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply to the residents of Ludhiana.

“The objective of the project is to shift from groundwater to surface water while supplying the essential commodity on a 24x7 basis,” Rajya Sabha MP said.

Dr Aggarwal said the scheme will be executed in two phases. While Phase I will include raw water system, water treatment plant (WTP), treated water pumping, transmission mains from WTP to OHSRs, the Phase II will involve distribution system and house service connections with metering.

“As of now, the Phase I works will be executed with the WB support while Phase II scheme will be taken up subsequently under other schemes,” she revealed, while adding that 53.02 acres of land located just adjacent to the proposed raw water source in Bilga village had already been purchased for setting up the WTP.

The WB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had approved $105 million each in financial support for the ambitious project in March 2021.

MC Chief said the salient features of Phase I works include design of per capita water supply at 150 litres per capita daily (LPCD), raw water source from a distributary from Sidhwan canal, construction of 580-MLD capacity WTP at Bilga village, laying of 173-km-long transmission mainline of 150 mm to 2,000 mm and 55 new OHSRs.

She said the resolution for volumetric water tariff had been approved by the MC general House on November 10, 2020, while the state government on August 24, 2022, had notified the setting up of the 7-member WSS utility, headed by the Local Government Secretary as its chairman and PMIDC CEO and MC Commissioner as the directors.

The Phase I works will cost Rs 1,252.51-crore, including land cost, while the Phase II projects will be undertaken at the cost of 2,141.94 crore, including Rs 700 crore for 10 years of operation and maintenance.

3 million beneficiaries

A major focus of the project will be on providing efficient water supply and sanitation services in Ludhiana and Amritsar, cities that are the engines of economic growth for the state. The improvements in the water supply will benefit over 3-million people in 2025 and an estimated 5-million projected population in 2055. Industrial and commercial users would also benefit from the good quality reliable water supply.

It was on the recommendation of the then Capt Amarinder Singh-led state government that the project was approved by the Union Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs and was posed to the WB and the AIIB for external financing.

To provide clean water

Presently, Ludhiana and Amritsar draw their water by pumping out groundwater from hundreds of bore-wells dug up across the two cities. Pumping groundwater directly from these bore-wells leads to significant water loss and wastage as households are not incentivised to save. Studies have also revealed that Ludhiana’s groundwater was contaminated with nitrates and other heavy metals while Amritsar district’s with arsenic.

Future plan

The project will shift water supply from rapidly depleting and highly contaminated groundwater sources, to a centralised treatment plant drawing water from local canals (surface water sources).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Diaspora

'Indira assassination float' in Brampton parade: Congress asks Jaishankar to strongly raise issue with Canada

3
Delhi

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

4
Nation

House of horror: Chopped, roasted body parts found in Mumbai suburb flat where man killed his live-in partner

5
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

6
Chandigarh

Former Rashtriya Rifles chief Lt Gen BS Randhawa passes away

7
Punjab

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

8
Nation

Court asks Rajya Sabha secretariat not to evict AAP MP Raghav Chadha from official bungalow till it decides his plea

9
World

Four children wounded in knife attack in French town, two in critical condition; assailant arrested

10
Nation

Hope for 700 Indian students facing deportation as Canadian parliamentary panel steps in

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

There have been signs of differences between the party and i...

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth ~669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

4 AAP councillors on way to protest against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher detained

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Theft accused hangs self at police station

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Vidhan Sabha panel finds disprepencies in working of CETPs

Industrialists perturbed over choked sewers at Focal Point

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office