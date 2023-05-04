3,400 teaching posts lying vacant, govt wants more enrolments in ‘Schools of Eminence’

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 3

While the state government claims that it is focusing on bringing a ‘sea change’ in the education system by introducing ‘Schools of Eminence’ in the state, the reality looks bleak as about 3,400 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the existing government schools of the state.

As far as Ludhiana district is concerned, 300 teachers of various subjects are urgently needed for the regular government schools, leave alone ‘Schools of Eminence’.

A school principals said according to the data formulated by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), a total of 300 lecturers, including 77 for English and 66 for commerce, are required at the government schools of the district.

“Posts of vocational teachers, computer instructors, etc., are also lying vacant in many schools,” the principal added.

DTF secretary Gurpreet Singh said it was encouraging that the government wants to introduce quality education in the state, but asked how that was possible without requisite number of teachers.

“The Education Department has been repeatedly asking us to enroll more students for ‘Schools of Eminence’, but the reality is that there is no sufficient faculty to teach even in regular schools. We fail to understand that if hundreds of students are enrolled in the 117 ‘Schools of Eminence’ in the state, how would the government justify the absence of sufficient number of teachers,” asked a teacher.

He added that about 650 teachers for English are required in government schools of the state. Besides, 423 instructors are needed for commerce and 1,250 to teach social studies.

Subject-wise vacancies in dist

Biology 17

Commerce 66

English 77

Physics 27

Punjabi 20

Physical Edu 23