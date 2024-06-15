 Rs 3,480 crore highway projects hit roadblock : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Rs 3,480 crore highway projects hit roadblock

Rs 3,480 crore highway projects hit roadblock

National highways authority withdraws two projects, contractor terminates another for want of land

Rs 3,480 crore highway projects hit roadblock

The NHAI blames land acquisition authorities for indifference in getting possession of acquired land.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 14

In what appears to be a case of the state government’s failure to cash in on the benefits of Central projects, at least four major highway projects, costing almost Rs 3,480 crore, have hit a roadblock in Ludhiana district.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has withdrawn one and has begun the process to recall another infrastructure development project, the concessionaire of the third big ticket project has terminated the contract and demobilised its resources from the site. Similarly, the fourth project was also stalled.

Reason: The state government has failed to provide the requisite land for the projects even two to three years after the approval of these projects.

While the state government has attributed the inordinate delay to the protest by the farmers, and the NHAI contractors failing to sustain the physical possession of the acquired land once handed over, the NHAI has blamed the land acquisition authorities of indifference and lack of initiative in getting the physical possession of acquired land and delaying the disbursement of approved compensation amount.

The NHAI has apprised the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, about the sorry state of affairs that have led to the withdrawal of major infrastructure projects in the limits of Ludhiana district.

Sharing details, Arora, who has been the main force behind bringing these projects from the Centre, told The Tribune, on Friday that the NHAI has withdrawn the letter of approval (LoA) granted for the 25.24-km-long Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield highway costing Rs 956.94 crore while the proposal to withdraw the LoA for the 45.243-km-long Ludhiana-Bathinda Greenfield highway package-2 worth Rs 1,555.13 crore was under consideration.

Similarly, the concessionaire has issued termination notice to the NHAI to leave the 37.7-km-long Ludhiana-Ropar Greenfield highway Package-1 with the approved cost of Rs 951 crore.

Another NHAI project entailing construction of four steel truss bridges over Sidhwan Canal on four-lane partial access controlled Laddowal Bypass was also stalled for the past almost 6 month due to non-continuous and short duration of canal closures.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House from Punjab, who reviewed the progress of the projects, was briefed by the NHAI authorities that the Southern Ludhiana Bypass project was withdrawn following the delay in handing over the possession of requisite land since June 2, 2022, when the LoA was issued for constructing this highway.

“Compensation amount for land acquisition amounting to Rs 323.06 crore was declared of which Rs 198.42 crore was disbursed while physical possession of 19.74-km of the total required 25.24-km was obtained for Southern Bypass,” the NHAI said, while pointing out that disbursement and physical possession of land needs to be expedited by the District Revenue Officer (DRO).

Regarding Ludhiana-Ropar highway, the NHAI has submitted the landowners of the project had stalled the construction work at two stretches measuring 23.5 km for seeking higher compensation on October 9, 2023, but since then there was no progress in handing over the land to the NHAI by the DRO following which the concessionaire has issued termination notice and has also demobilised its resources from the site.

“There was a pressing demand from farmers to release the compensation of land, trees, borewells and structures but progress was very slow leading to discontent among the landowners,” the NHAI blamed, while revealing that only Rs 203.17 crore of the total approved Rs 309.88 crore compensation amount for this project was disbursed since the approval of the project in December, 2022.

On the proposal under consideration for withdrawal of LoA for Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, the NHAI said there was very slow progress towards the land acquisition following which no substantial possession was handed over even three years after the inception of the project.

“Compensation of Rs 281.96 crore had been approved of which only Rs 103.08 crore had been disbursed while just 2,8-km of the total required 33.043-km land’s physical possession had been obtained so far,” it reasoned.

For the delay in the construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal, the NHAI has cited non-continuous and short duration canal closures as the reason. Following which, it maintained no substantial progress has been achieved till date.

On this, the district administration said the NHAI/contractor had been given time for canal closure but they could not meet the deadlines. “The canal had to be opened recently to release water to the farmers in the downstream districts timely,” the administration clarified.

80% land given: DRO

“We had given physical possession of 80 per cent of the requisite land, which was mandatory for beginning the construction work on the NHAI projects. Besides, we are in the process of resolving the remaining issues as well to pave way for the progress of the highway projects in the district,” said Gurjinder Singh, DRO, Ludhiana.

Will get restored: MP

“I will take up the matter with the NHAI Chairman and also the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the recalled projects resumed and get the needful done at the state government level as well,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

5
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

6
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

7
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

8
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

9
Himachal

Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Channi

The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 booked for illegal mining

Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp