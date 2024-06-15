Rs 3,480 crore highway projects hit roadblock

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 14

In what appears to be a case of the state government’s failure to cash in on the benefits of Central projects, at least four major highway projects, costing almost Rs 3,480 crore, have hit a roadblock in Ludhiana district.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has withdrawn one and has begun the process to recall another infrastructure development project, the concessionaire of the third big ticket project has terminated the contract and demobilised its resources from the site. Similarly, the fourth project was also stalled.

Reason: The state government has failed to provide the requisite land for the projects even two to three years after the approval of these projects.

While the state government has attributed the inordinate delay to the protest by the farmers, and the NHAI contractors failing to sustain the physical possession of the acquired land once handed over, the NHAI has blamed the land acquisition authorities of indifference and lack of initiative in getting the physical possession of acquired land and delaying the disbursement of approved compensation amount.

The NHAI has apprised the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, about the sorry state of affairs that have led to the withdrawal of major infrastructure projects in the limits of Ludhiana district.

Sharing details, Arora, who has been the main force behind bringing these projects from the Centre, told The Tribune, on Friday that the NHAI has withdrawn the letter of approval (LoA) granted for the 25.24-km-long Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield highway costing Rs 956.94 crore while the proposal to withdraw the LoA for the 45.243-km-long Ludhiana-Bathinda Greenfield highway package-2 worth Rs 1,555.13 crore was under consideration.

Similarly, the concessionaire has issued termination notice to the NHAI to leave the 37.7-km-long Ludhiana-Ropar Greenfield highway Package-1 with the approved cost of Rs 951 crore.

Another NHAI project entailing construction of four steel truss bridges over Sidhwan Canal on four-lane partial access controlled Laddowal Bypass was also stalled for the past almost 6 month due to non-continuous and short duration of canal closures.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House from Punjab, who reviewed the progress of the projects, was briefed by the NHAI authorities that the Southern Ludhiana Bypass project was withdrawn following the delay in handing over the possession of requisite land since June 2, 2022, when the LoA was issued for constructing this highway.

“Compensation amount for land acquisition amounting to Rs 323.06 crore was declared of which Rs 198.42 crore was disbursed while physical possession of 19.74-km of the total required 25.24-km was obtained for Southern Bypass,” the NHAI said, while pointing out that disbursement and physical possession of land needs to be expedited by the District Revenue Officer (DRO).

Regarding Ludhiana-Ropar highway, the NHAI has submitted the landowners of the project had stalled the construction work at two stretches measuring 23.5 km for seeking higher compensation on October 9, 2023, but since then there was no progress in handing over the land to the NHAI by the DRO following which the concessionaire has issued termination notice and has also demobilised its resources from the site.

“There was a pressing demand from farmers to release the compensation of land, trees, borewells and structures but progress was very slow leading to discontent among the landowners,” the NHAI blamed, while revealing that only Rs 203.17 crore of the total approved Rs 309.88 crore compensation amount for this project was disbursed since the approval of the project in December, 2022.

On the proposal under consideration for withdrawal of LoA for Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, the NHAI said there was very slow progress towards the land acquisition following which no substantial possession was handed over even three years after the inception of the project.

“Compensation of Rs 281.96 crore had been approved of which only Rs 103.08 crore had been disbursed while just 2,8-km of the total required 33.043-km land’s physical possession had been obtained so far,” it reasoned.

For the delay in the construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal, the NHAI has cited non-continuous and short duration canal closures as the reason. Following which, it maintained no substantial progress has been achieved till date.

On this, the district administration said the NHAI/contractor had been given time for canal closure but they could not meet the deadlines. “The canal had to be opened recently to release water to the farmers in the downstream districts timely,” the administration clarified.

80% land given: DRO

“We had given physical possession of 80 per cent of the requisite land, which was mandatory for beginning the construction work on the NHAI projects. Besides, we are in the process of resolving the remaining issues as well to pave way for the progress of the highway projects in the district,” said Gurjinder Singh, DRO, Ludhiana.

Will get restored: MP

“I will take up the matter with the NHAI Chairman and also the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the recalled projects resumed and get the needful done at the state government level as well,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.

