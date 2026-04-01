Rs 3.5 cr to design mere 15 km stretch: Opposition fumes over ‘wasteful’ spending

The award of a Rs 3.5 crore consultancy tender by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) for designing a 15-km-long “world-class” road network has triggered criticism from Ludhiana residents and opposition leaders, who alleged that the move reflects a serious misuse of public funds.

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As per official details, the consultancy contract is limited to the design component of the project while the actual construction cost is estimated at Rs 165 crore. However, the design cost alone approximately Rs 23.5 lakh per km has raised eyebrows, with many questioning its justification.

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The project, termed as a ‘World-Class Streets Project’, aims to transform 15 km of road space across 10 key corridors into user-friendly urban streets. The plan includes the development of 5.3 km of footpaths, 15.7 km of dedicated cycle lanes and the plantation of 3,633 trees.

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Key stretches identified under the project include the Old GT Road from Sherpur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge, which is to be reconfigured for smoother traffic flow and Ghumar Mandi Road from Fountain Chowk to Aarti Cinema, where pedestrian accessibility will be prioritised. Gill Road and Model Town Road are also part of the redevelopment plan. In addition, the 200-Feet Road (Missing Link-2, Part C) has been proposed as a major 200-ft-wide corridor to improve connectivity between Ferozepur Road and Malerkotla Road.

Despite these proposed upgrades, the high consultancy cost has not gone down well with residents and civic bodies. Questions are being raised over why such a large amount is being spent solely on the design phase.

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Kuldeep Khaira, representing the Public Action Committee (PAC), termed the expenditure alarming. “Crores of rupees are being spent on just the designing part, which is a major cause of concern. Public money is being wasted at such a level. A special inquiry should be conducted to find out why Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated only for designing the road project,” he said.

He added that a huge amount of money as salary is spent on the engineering wing of the MC and other departments of the state government, then why crores are spent on an architect firm to specially design such projects.

Echoing similar concerns, Member of Parliament Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sought accountability from the state government. “It is a clear waste of public money. I have never seen any government spend such a huge amount only on designing. This money could have been used for actual construction of roads. What does the government even mean by ‘world-class roads’? It already has its own team for such work in the Public Works Department and the tender is just to please someone, a private player,” he said.

The issue has sparked wider debate in administrative and political circles, with critics pointing out that the per-km design cost appears unusually high compared to similar projects.

Meanwhile, Girish Dylan, Managing Director, PIDB, said the tender had been awarded as per procedure. “The tender has been awarded for designing of the roads, and the payment is still pending.” he said.