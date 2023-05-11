3.5 quintals of polythene bags seized by MC

Ludhiana, May 10
On Wednesday, a plastic carry bag-laden e-rickshaw was caught by the Municipal Corporation (MC) near the Jalandhar bypass. An official said the civic body confiscated around 3.5 quintals of banned plastic carry bags from the e-rickshaw. The rickshaw driver was going to deliver the same to a shopkeeper in the vegetable market on Old GT Road. MC officials called the shopkeeper to the spot and issued a Rs 20,000 challan to him.
According to Corporation Sanitary Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota, three sanitary inspectors, including Pawan Sharma, Ravi Sharma, and Dharminder Singh, were in the field when they spotted the plastic carry bag-laden e-rickshaw. They promptly took action in the matter.
