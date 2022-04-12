Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 11

Thieves broke into a medical store in Hargobind Nagar, near Giaspura, on the intervening night of April 9 and 10 and took away Rs 3.5 lakh from a locked drawer.

Owner of the store Rajinder Sharma, resident of Phase II, Dugri, said in a complaint to the police that he had closed the shop on the night of April 9 and went home. When he came to his shop in the afternoon on April 10, he found that the lock of the shutter was broken and the cash, which he had borrowed from a friend and had kept in a drawer, was missing.

The police have registered a case under Sections 380, 457 and 427 of the IPC.

Rs35,000, mobile snatched

Seven motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 35,000, mobile phone and ATM card from a man, Deepak Kumar, near Ganpati Colony at Jaspal Bangar village on Saturday.

The victim said he was going back home with his nephew on his motorcycle when the snatchers stopped him at around 11.15 pm, threatened him with a sword and fled on their motorcycles with the booty.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Two nabbed for theft

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Gaurav Verma, resident of Ashiana Colony, and Deepak Kumar, resident of Ekta Colony, while search is on for their accomplice Tarun Kapoor, resident of Bawa Colony, for allegedly stealing 26 pieces of merchandise from a truck parked near Sekhewal.

They have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC. A complaint was lodged by owner of the truck Jasmeet Singh, resident of Banda Bahadur Nagar, that his driver Mukesh Kumar had loaded truck (PB-08ET-4789) in Delhi for delivery at Jalandhar.

“When the driver reached Sekhewal, he had his dinner and went to sleep in the truck. Past midnight, four persons came on a motorcycle and scooter, unloaded 26 pieces of goods from the truck and fled,” said the complainant.

4 two-wheelers stolen

Two Hero Splendour motorcycles and two Activa scooters were reported stolen from different parts of the city on Sunday. One motorcycle (PB-10GW-2880), parked in A-block of Rajguru Nagar, and another motorcycle (PB-11BC-1537), parked outside a private hospital on Barewal Road, were stolen. One Activa scooter (PB-91N-0647) was stolen from outside a medical store in Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar, while another scooter (PB-10GP-6336) was stolen from outside a shawl factory in Beantpura. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Two brothers get 10-yr jail in narcotics case

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp