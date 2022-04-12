Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 11

Thieves broke into a medical store in Hargobind Nagar, near Giaspura, on the intervening night of April 9 and 10 and took away Rs 3.5 lakh from a locked drawer.

Owner of the store Rajinder Sharma, resident of Phase II, Dugri, said in a complaint to the police that he had closed the shop on the night of April 9 and went home. When he came to his shop in the afternoon on April 10, he found that the lock of the shutter was broken and the cash, which he had borrowed from a friend and had kept in a drawer, was missing.

The police have registered a case under Sections 380, 457 and 427 of the IPC.

Rs35,000, mobile snatched

Seven motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 35,000, mobile phone and ATM card from a man, Deepak Kumar, near Ganpati Colony at Jaspal Bangar village on Saturday.

The victim said he was going back home with his nephew on his motorcycle when the snatchers stopped him at around 11.15 pm, threatened him with a sword and fled on their motorcycles with the booty.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Two nabbed for theft

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Gaurav Verma, resident of Ashiana Colony, and Deepak Kumar, resident of Ekta Colony, while search is on for their accomplice Tarun Kapoor, resident of Bawa Colony, for allegedly stealing 26 pieces of merchandise from a truck parked near Sekhewal.

They have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC. A complaint was lodged by owner of the truck Jasmeet Singh, resident of Banda Bahadur Nagar, that his driver Mukesh Kumar had loaded truck (PB-08ET-4789) in Delhi for delivery at Jalandhar.

“When the driver reached Sekhewal, he had his dinner and went to sleep in the truck. Past midnight, four persons came on a motorcycle and scooter, unloaded 26 pieces of goods from the truck and fled,” said the complainant.

4 two-wheelers stolen

Two Hero Splendour motorcycles and two Activa scooters were reported stolen from different parts of the city on Sunday. One motorcycle (PB-10GW-2880), parked in A-block of Rajguru Nagar, and another motorcycle (PB-11BC-1537), parked outside a private hospital on Barewal Road, were stolen. One Activa scooter (PB-91N-0647) was stolen from outside a medical store in Baba Jiwan Singh Nagar, while another scooter (PB-10GP-6336) was stolen from outside a shawl factory in Beantpura. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.