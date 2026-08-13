DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 3 AAP leaders killed as car plunges into pond near Ludhiana's Raikot

3 AAP leaders killed as car plunges into pond near Ludhiana's Raikot

Two others escape after car carrying five from Nakodar to Dirba goes out of control near Bassian

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:34 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Three people were killed while two others narrowly escaped after the car they were travelling in plunged into a pond near Bassian village, about 12 km from Jagraon, near Ludhiana's Raikot in the wee hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

The deceased were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Balkar Singh, Vishal and Sandeep.

Advertisement

According to information, five people were travelling from Nakodar to Dirba when their car suddenly went out of control at around 1:15 am near Bassian.

Advertisement

The car plunged straight into a pond, killing the three on the spot, while the other two managed to escape.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and rescue teams immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Sadar Raikot SHO Hira Singh said three people had died in the accident, while two managed to save their lives. The deceased were close friends of Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Police are also investigating whether the ill-fated car collided with another vehicle before plunging into the pond.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts