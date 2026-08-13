Three people were killed while two others narrowly escaped after the car they were travelling in plunged into a pond near Bassian village, about 12 km from Jagraon, near Ludhiana's Raikot in the wee hours of Thursday.

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The deceased were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Balkar Singh, Vishal and Sandeep.

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According to information, five people were travelling from Nakodar to Dirba when their car suddenly went out of control at around 1:15 am near Bassian.

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The car plunged straight into a pond, killing the three on the spot, while the other two managed to escape.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and rescue teams immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

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Sadar Raikot SHO Hira Singh said three people had died in the accident, while two managed to save their lives. The deceased were close friends of Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Police are also investigating whether the ill-fated car collided with another vehicle before plunging into the pond.