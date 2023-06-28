3 arrested in Gandhi Nagar shooting case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The city police yesterday arrested three persons who had shot at a garment trader at Gandhi Nagar recently.

The suspects have been identified as Sahil Kainth, alias Gora, of Fatehgarh mohalla, Himanshu Gill of the Daresi ground area and Dhakan Moong, alias Manshu, of Gandhi Nagar.

JCP Saumya Mishra and ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a joint statement in this regard. Police officials said on June 21, the trio, along with their other accomplices, had fired at Munish, alias Mannu, at Gandhi Nagar market. The assailants had also attacked the victim with sharp weapons.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the three suspects. Two swords used in the crime were also recovered from them.

Raids were also on to nab other suspects namely Vinay Bhandari of Fatehgarh mohalla, Bhola Shukla of Anand Vihar, Sahil Bedi, alias Nannu, of the Shivpuri road area and Daman Kumar, alias Ankush, of Quilla mohalla.