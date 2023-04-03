3 arrested in robbery case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The Focal Point police today arrested three robbers and recovered Rs 19,000 in cash, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon from them.

The suspects have been identified as Satnam of Rasulpur, Gurvinder of Ladhowal and Bablu of Kutbewal.

Focal Point SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar in a statement issued said on March 19, the suspects had barged into the house of Sanjay Tiwari, a manager working with a transport company, and looted Rs 19,000 from him. They also injured the victim by hitting with a sharp weapon on his head.

SHO Brar said CCTV footage of the suspects helped the police in identifying the trio. They were nabbed on Sunday. The looted cash was also recovered from them.

Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought to inquire their involvement in other loot incidents.