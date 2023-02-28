3 arrested in two drug cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

The police arrested three persons in two separate incidents of alleged drug smuggling and claimed to have seized heroin from their possession.

In the first case, ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the police arrested two persons and seized a total of 60 gm of heroin and drug money from them. She said the suspects used to display a police sticker on an SUV to supply drugs.

The suspects have been identified as Chun Mun Kumar (22) of Mohalla Kabir Nagar and Shiv Yadav (20), a native of UP at present residing at Giaspura in Ludhiana.

The police claimed that when the suspects who were riding a motorcycle were stopped for checking, 30 gm of heroin were seized from them. Later, a case was registered under the NDPS Act against them at the Shimlapuri police station on Sunday.

After interrogation, the police claimed to have seized 30 gm of heroin, an electronic weighing scale, 35 transparent sachets, two gold rings and Rs 97,860 in cash from the SUV of Chun Mun Kumar. His motorcycle and SUV have been seized. The police said Chun Mun Kumar, who was arrested in another case under the NDPS Act in the past, had come out on bail in October 2022.

In another incident, a man was arrested on Sunday allegedly with 65 gm of heroin from near the cemetery on Tibba Road, Ludhiana. The suspect has been identified as Rinku of Sandhu Colony, Jagirpur, here. SI Mohan Singh claimed that the suspect was moving ahead on foot but after seeing the police party, he started to flee the spot in panic.

The policeman claimed that when the suspect was frisked on suspicion, 65 gm of heroin was seized from him. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Tibba police station.