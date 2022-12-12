3 arrested on charge of film piracy in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

The district police today arrested three persons on charges of piracy. The suspects had fraudulently recorded a Punjabi film in their mobile phones from a multiplex and then uploaded it on Internet.

The suspects have been identified as Bhavuk Sharma of Haryana and Munish Kumar and Gagandeep, both residents of Ludhiana. A case was registered against the suspects on a complaint of Amritpal Singh of Mohali.

Complainant Amritpal told the police that he was working as a manager operation in Prime Asia TV production channel. Their channel had recently produced a Punjabi movie “Snowman”.

“My friend Vamdev Sharma recently came across our movie, “Snowfall”, on the Internet and told me that he downloaded it from some link available on the Internet. The movie was even available on various sites on the Internet. We then immediately filed a police complaint. The police identified the suspects. After registering a case, the police arrested the trio,” the complainant said.

“The suspects had been doing this since long. They used to rerecord newly released movies in their mobile phones. After creating a pirated copy of films, they uploaded the same on Internet,” the police said.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Sections 63 and 68 of the Copyright Act and Section 7 of the Cinematography Act was registered against the suspects.

The complainant said the suspects had gone to Pavillion Mall to record some movie in their mobile phones. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and nabbed them.