3 arrested with 150 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Ludhiana police claimed to have arrested four youths with 150 grams of heroin.

On June 18, ASI Ram Kishan was patrolling near Ladowal toll plaza from where three youths — Angrez Singh of Tibba Road, Vishal Behl of Mohalla, Fatehpur Ganj, Sonu Kumar of Tajpur village — were held with 150 grams of heroin and an auto-rickshaw was also recovered from them.

A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 51 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. Angrez Singh was facing trial in many cases registered at Division number 2, 3, Jamalpur, GRP and Tibba police stations under various sections and he was out on bail.

The police were investigating the matter.

