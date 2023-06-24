3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

The Ludhiana police on Friday claimed to have nabbed three heroin smugglers and recovered 345 grams of heroin from their possession in separate cases.

DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said acting on a tip-off, a police party of the anti-narcotic cell laid a naka at strategic place in Bulara village. The suspect was apprehended at the naka and during his frisking 180 gram heroin was recovered from his possession. The accused smuggler was identified as Amandeep Singh (34). He has a criminal past and several cases were registered against him. After coming out on bail, he started drug trade.

Similarly in another case, the police arrested two smugglers namely Parkash alias Pandit (24) and Abhishek alias Mani (34). Police officials said secret information was received that abovesaid two persons were on their way to deliver heroin to their clients. They were intercepted at a naka laid on the Chandigarh road and during their frisking, 165-gm heroin was recovered from them.