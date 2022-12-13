3 arrested with 535-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

The district police have arrested three persons in two cases and recovered 535 gm of heroin and Rs 55,000 drug money from their possession. The drug is valued at Rs 2.5 crore in the international market.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that a man had been arrested from Dhillon Nagar, Lohara, on Monday, and the police recovered 265 gm of heroin with 20 transparent empty pouches, one weighing scale, and Rs 25,000 from his possession. The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh, alias Lucky, of Mohalla Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri in Ludhiana. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Daba police station against the accused.

Sidhu said the police would interrogate the accused to know the source of drugs.

In other case, the police arrested two persons allegedly for drug peddling from New Janta Nagar in Ludhiana. Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused had been identified as Rashpal Singh, alias Honey, of Mohalla Gobind Nagar and Kuljeet Singh, alias Sammy, of Kalgidhar Marg, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

The police recovered 270 gm of heroin, Rs 30,000 drug money, 50 empty pouches, and a weighing scale from them during checking. The police said that the accused were arrested when they were waiting to sell the drug to their customers. A motorcycle has also been recovered. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered at Shimlapuri police station against the accused. The police investigation into the case is underway. The police said Rashpal Singh was also booked for drug peddling in January 2021.

Two held with 5-kg opium

The police nabbed two persons for drug peddling and recovered 5 kg of opium from them. The accused have been identified as Ramanpreet Singh alias Chohlan (25) and Parkash Singh alias Badal (57) of district Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the Sadar police was checking the vehicles near Kheri Chowk when the accused were arrested. He said when the police team signaled them to stop their motorcycle, however, they tried to speed away.

When the police followed them, they threw a carry bag in the fields but they were nabbed, police said.

The police said there was opium in the bag which the accused had thrown in the fields. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the sadar police station.